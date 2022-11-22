Submit Photos/Videos
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man

Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton
Angel Burley and Stephanie Overton(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a weekend slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood.

Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records.

According to her arrest warrant, the Augusta resident is accused of aiding and abetting co-defendant Angel Burley, 40, in the shooting death of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr.

Hill died after being shot in the right leg around noon Sunday in the 3500 block of Tullocks Hill Road off Glenn Hills Drive, according to authorities.

Hill was transported to Augusta University Medical Center emergency room, where he died from his injuries just before 1 p.m., according to Sgt. William McCarty.

