2022 Neon Color Run comes to Augusta at start of Christmas season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Adventist Christian School is hosting the 2022 Neon Color Run on December 3.

The run will start at 6 p.m. where participants will run through a maze of Christmas lights and dusted in color.

Runners have the option to run a 5k, 2k, or 1k.

If you’re not into running, there will be a free family movie as well as popcorn and hot chocolate for sale.

Tickets

Adult tickets: $30

Children 4 through 12: $20

Participants must register by December 2. The registration packet will include a t-shirt, face covering, wrist band, and glow sticks.

All proceeds will go to the school’s track and field course fundraiser.

For more information and to register, visit The Adventist Christian School’s website.

