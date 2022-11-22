Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

2022 Neon Color Run comes to Augusta at start of Christmas season

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Adventist Christian School is hosting the 2022 Neon Color Run on December 3.

The run will start at 6 p.m. where participants will run through a maze of Christmas lights and dusted in color.

Runners have the option to run a 5k, 2k, or 1k.

If you’re not into running, there will be a free family movie as well as popcorn and hot chocolate for sale.

Tickets

  • Adult tickets: $30
  • Children 4 through 12: $20

Participants must register by December 2. The registration packet will include a t-shirt, face covering, wrist band, and glow sticks.

All proceeds will go to the school’s track and field course fundraiser.

For more information and to register, visit The Adventist Christian School’s website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Burley
Suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Kenneth Williams
Aiken County deputies search for missing man
Start of the game against Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Gamecocks fined by SEC after fans storm field in victory

Latest News

The Augusta Fire Department demonstrates the wrong way to fry a turkey.
WATCH LIVE: To prevent fires, don’t do this on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving holiday travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday,...
Thanksgiving holiday travel volume to reach near pre-pandemic level
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Thanksgiving travel, Aerial Augusta, and more!
police lights generic
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 50