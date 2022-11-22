Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.

When deputies arrived, Robert May III, 39, of Sparta, was found dead.

Deputies requested the GBI’s assistance at 2:23 a.m.

The agency obtained arrest warrants for Treyvion Markise Crayton, 20, of Sparta, who was arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, according to the GBI.

Crayton was booked into jail by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to submit a tip by calling 800-597-8477, visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or the or the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-6471.

May is among the latest victims of a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring, claiming more than 50 lives. The outbreak has affected communities large and small, but as the CSRA’s largest city, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

