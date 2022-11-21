Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews

By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Developers in Columbia County are hoping to build a new neighborhood just outside of Grovetown, complete with homes and businesses.

With so much traffic already in the area, not everyone is on board with more growth so close to the city.

We went out to where the community could be going up.

Shakinah Haley has been living in Columbia County for six years and is already moving to another county because she says the traffic is so bad. She says adding a new development would make matters even worse.

Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans

“I can’t even tell you how long it takes to get from my house just to the grocery store. So, you add 500 more homes to that? It will be impossible. People getting off work; they’ll be waiting in traffic 30, 45 minutes,” she said.

Branch Springs is the newest project from Southeastern Developments. The proposed area for the community is located just off Exit 190 near Grovetown, with more than 2,400 feet of space along Horizon South Parkway.

It’s a part of town already busy with construction, and some people who live in the area say the construction makes the traffic bad as it is.

MORE | Businesses win big during Columbia County soccer tournament

“It definitely is counterproductive. What are the people that are living here really gonna do? They have no choice but to sell or rent out and move because the traffic is already ridiculous,” said Haley.

As the development is set to go before the planning commission on Dec 1, planning officials are actively reviewing the zoning application sent in by Southeastern Developments.

Developers are planning to add parks, walking trails, and a commercial retail district in addition to the single-family homes in the community. They also say the traffic in Branch Springs will be “slowed and calmed” with “traffic calming mechanisms” set in place.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Angel Burley, 40
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
An already rescheduled concert was put on hold once again due to a gas leak that left one dead.
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
James Brown Arena
Many details still unknown about JBA gas leak that killed 1

Latest News

Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Yams
Local churches lend a helping hand to those facing food insecurity
Lending a helping hand to those facing food insecurity
Lending a helping hand to those facing food insecurity