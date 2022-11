EMANUEL Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man connected in a child molestation case.

According to authorities, Chevy Clay Sluder, 19, is described as a White male, 6 foot 1 inch, red hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information please call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526.

