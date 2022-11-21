Lights of the South opens for the holiday season

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lights of the South, an annual holiday attraction, opened on Friday.

This attraction has more than 5 million lights stretching more than 100 acres. That’s roughly 80 football fields.

We went to Friday’s event to see how months of planning, decorating, and landscaping came together.

Grovetown is brighter than ever with millions of lights shimmering throughout the night We were out here earlier today for the prep work and honestly it all looks even better in person, it makes you feel like you are truly walking through a winter wonderland.

Hailey Weeks, Lights of the South attendee, says, “I love Christmas. But, wow, I love Christmas lights. It’s my favorite time.”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the lights are shining bright to welcome it.

Mark Jackson, lights of the south manager, says, “It’s a family tradition here in the CSRA. It’s just a happy place for all families.”

But this happy place didn’t happen overnight. “A big staff. A lot of people have hands in this event here,” Jackson says. Months of planning and millions of lights later, a family tradition comes to life.

“I think this is the time when everyone comes together. It’s a time of getting together and enjoying each other’s company and loving the small things we miss out on during the year, the things we don’t think about until Christmas time,” Weeks says.

Equipped with new LED lighting, mixtures of reds, greens, and any color you can think of light up the dark woods. Some people walk, while others ride to see the magic.

Manager Jackson says, “We have more lighting displays. We just try to build off of it each year and make it better and better.”

All to make the most of a Christmas tradition folks will never forget.

Week says, “We gotta come back. It’s a little cold tonight but I enjoyed it.”

Lights of the South is open from 6-10 p.m. Tickets to get in are $16, which you can get online or at the gate. Kids 3 years old and under get in for free.

Lights of the South will be closed on Christmas day but the lights will shine every night until Dec. 30.

