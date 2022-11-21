Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Kanye West returns to Twitter

FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015 collection at Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another familiar face is back on Twitter.

After being sidelined for two weeks for an antisemitic tirade, Ye is again active on the social media platform.

In one of his first posts, he wrote “Shalom,” Hebrew for peace, with a smiley face.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was welcomed back by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who said the Ye hiatus was not his call.

Over the weekend, Musk took polls asking who should be allowed to return to the Twitterverse.

Former President Donald Trump can return, although he has indicated he will keep using his social media platform instead.

One person still banned is conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Angel Burley, 40
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
An already rescheduled concert was put on hold once again due to a gas leak that left one dead.
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena

Latest News

Under the Lights
Under the Lights: Week 14 highlights
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January