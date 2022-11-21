Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

