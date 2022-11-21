James Brown Family Foundation holds annual turkey giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Family Foundation was outside the arena giving out turkeys for their annual giveaway Monday morning.

We talked to one of Brown’s daughters and the president of the foundation, Deanna Brown, about why it’s so important that they keep up this tradition after 30 years.

“It’s been a hard few years for a lot of people, and we’re just so thankful that we can continue helping. My dad never forgot where he came from. He came up very poor. So, we’re thankful that we can continue that family tradition. It’s a community tradition because the community comes out and helps.

Brown used to be at the annual giveaways before he died, and now his family continues the tradition.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.