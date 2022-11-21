Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

James Brown Family Foundation holds annual turkey giveaway

By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Family Foundation was outside the arena giving out turkeys for their annual giveaway Monday morning.

We talked to one of Brown’s daughters and the president of the foundation, Deanna Brown, about why it’s so important that they keep up this tradition after 30 years.

Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast

“It’s been a hard few years for a lot of people, and we’re just so thankful that we can continue helping. My dad never forgot where he came from. He came up very poor. So, we’re thankful that we can continue that family tradition. It’s a community tradition because the community comes out and helps.

Brown used to be at the annual giveaways before he died, and now his family continues the tradition.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Angel Burley, 40
Suspect arrested after Glenn Hills shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
An already rescheduled concert was put on hold once again due to a gas leak that left one dead.
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
James Brown Arena
Many details still unknown about JBA gas leak that killed 1

Latest News

Grovetown development
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
Proposed Columbia County neighborhood gets mixed reviews
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Yams
Local churches lend a helping hand to those facing food insecurity
Lending a helping hand to those facing food insecurity
Lending a helping hand to those facing food insecurity