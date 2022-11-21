High school aviation students take learning to new heights

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are back in the skies with students at North Augusta High School.

Before in class, they were learning aviation basics with a flight simulator. But now, the instructor, Travis Spears, is taking the kids to new heights with real-world experiences.

We tagged along for the day to see how.

“I love to fly, and I share it with everybody I can,” said Spears.

Spears has been sharing it with his students.

“What we’re trying to do is expose the kids to careers and things they may want to do when they walk out of North Augusta High School,” he said.

They’ve learned the basics in the classroom. They’ve practiced on a simulator… and now, he’s taking it to a whole new level.

“This is the first time we’ve been out here, and I think the kids are gonna really enjoy it,” he said.

It’s a trip to the airport. Using his plane, Spears walked students through a pre-flight safety checklist.

“It keeps the pilot safe, so I’m not just jumping in this thing and realizing something’s wrong with it when you get off the ground and then you have problems,” he said.

With his plane safe to fly, it’s time to get in the cockpit.

“Getting the kid in the cockpit and letting them see what it’s like as opposed to just being in the simulator, you know, if one of these kids grows up to fly, my job’s a success,” said Spears.

While these students weren’t flying Monday, Spears hopes that day will come.

“Hopefully, it exposes these kids to some other things so they can see that aviation may be a path for them,” said Spears.

He says he wants to have another field trip later in the school year.

