Fine-arts program opens applications to Aiken students

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)- Aiken County School District has started accepting applications for its summer fine arts Gateway Program.

According to the school district, students can apply and audition in the areas of creative writing, dance, drama, choral music, instrumental music, and visual arts.

Applications for middle and high school students are available here as digital applications. Students will need to fill out the application and get 3 recommendations from teachers.

The program will be held next summer, for students in grades 3 through 12, and will be held at Kennedy middle school.

Audition information will be released on Jan. 9. via mail. Auditions will take place on Jan. 28. at Kennedy Middle School. The results will be released on Feb. 8. via mail.

The program will be from Jun.12.-30. Applications are open from now until Dec. 12. on the district’s website.

