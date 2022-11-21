Early voting extended to November 27 in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension.

It was a unanimous vote to extend early voting to Nov. 27.

Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations

Linda W. Beazley Community Room

Henry Brigham Community Center

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes

Warren Road Community Center

Columbia County has not extended their early voting but did extend voting hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In less than a week, Georgia voters will head back to the polls for the Senate runoff.

The change comes after a Fulton County judge ruled counties must be given the option to hold Saturday voting. That was after Senator Raphael Warnock filed a lawsuit, along with other Georgia Democrats.

We talked to Augusta leaders about these new changes to this election.

“I help the community already, and I always help the community, and I wanted to get people out to vote and have a chance to make their voice heard,” said Leslie Lee, Augusta Interfaith Coalition volunteer.

Lee has been a volunteer since 2017 and says the mission to help transport voters who can’t get to the polls on their own goes beyond the bias.

“I really wanted to get with this because this isn’t really Democratic or Republican; it’s just get them out there and vote. And I will be giving them transportation to be able to vote,” he said.

Augusta Interfaith Coalition Organizer Reverend Christopher Johnson said: “Especially Richmond County. We’re looking forward to citizens going back to the runoff.”

Commissioner for District 1 Jordan Johnson said: “This election is so important, regardless of what side of the field that you’re on, we have to vote early, and we have to exercise your right to vote. In Richmond County, it should be intentional that everyone who wants to vote has access to the ballot.”

Richmond County Executive Director of Board of Elections Travis Doss says Sunday is ideal for the resources the county has for this fast turnaround.

Ga. State Senator Harold Jones II said: “Saturday was problematic because it was after a holiday, but of course, a court in Fulton County said we could do Saturday, but actually one county, Douglas County, is actually starting Tuesday or Wednesday because the law actually reads as soon as possible.”

They feel one weekend day is better than none.

Lee said: “I feel great. It’s really to get involved with the community and the people in the community.”

The polls open to Richmond County will be at the downtown municipal building, the Henry Brigham and Robert Howard Community Center.

