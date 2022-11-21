Early voting extended to November 26
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension.
It was an unanimous vote to extend early voting to November 27, 2022.
Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Locations
- Linda W. Beazley Community Room
- Henry Brigham Community Center
- Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes
- Warren Road Community Center
