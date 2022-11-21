Early voting extended to November 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension.

It was an unanimous vote to extend early voting to November 27, 2022.

Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations

Linda W. Beazley Community Room

Henry Brigham Community Center

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes

Warren Road Community Center

