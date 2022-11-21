Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Early voting extended to November 26

GEORGIA VOTING STICKER
GEORGIA VOTING STICKER(Atlanta News First)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension.

It was an unanimous vote to extend early voting to November 27, 2022.

Early voting will be held at the four main early voting precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations

  • Linda W. Beazley Community Room
  • Henry Brigham Community Center
  • Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes
  • Warren Road Community Center

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
One man is dead after Glenn Hills shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
An already rescheduled concert was put on hold once again due to a gas leak that left one...
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena

Latest News

L-R: John Kelley, Josh Kelley, and Charles Kelley performing at Sticks and Strings.
Charles Kelley and brothers host first ever “Sticks and Strings” benefiting three local charities
Dr. Gary Senn
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for galaxies
Dr. Gary Senn
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for galaxies
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for November 21