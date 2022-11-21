Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cold start Monday with freezing temperatures possible. Rain possible by Tuesday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold high pressure centered over the central US tonight into Monday will bring back morning lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s to start off the workweek. Highs Monday will be chilly in the mid-50s with winds turning out of the northeast between 3-8 mph. Rain looks possible Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but most model guidance keeps rain totals below 0.25″. Temps will be warmer Wednesday into Thanksgiving with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers could linger into the the first portion of Wednesday, especially for locations south of I-20.

First Alert Extra daily recording

Another front is expected to move through the region Thanksgiving night into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front and the amount of moisture associated with the front. As of now, an isolated sprinkle looks possible Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Mornings each day past Monday look to stay chilly but more seasonal the mid to low 40s. Keep it here for the latest updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
One man is dead after Glenn Hills shooting
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
Destiny Thomas
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for...
11/20/2022 AM Forecast
Below average temps continue!
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still