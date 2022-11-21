Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold high pressure centered over the central US tonight into Monday will bring back morning lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s to start off the workweek. Highs Monday will be chilly in the mid-50s with winds turning out of the northeast between 3-8 mph. Rain looks possible Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but most model guidance keeps rain totals below 0.25″. Temps will be warmer Wednesday into Thanksgiving with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers could linger into the the first portion of Wednesday, especially for locations south of I-20.

First Alert Extra daily recording

Another front is expected to move through the region Thanksgiving night into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front and the amount of moisture associated with the front. As of now, an isolated sprinkle looks possible Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Mornings each day past Monday look to stay chilly but more seasonal the mid to low 40s. Keep it here for the latest updates over the next few days.

