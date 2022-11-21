Charles Kelley and brothers host first ever “Sticks and Strings” benefiting three local charities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new tradition came to Columbia County from a well- known family.

“The Sticks and Strings” concert was hosted by Charles Kelley, of the Grammy winning country group “Lady A”, and his brothers Josh and John.

We spoke with Charles in a one-on-one interview before the show started.

He said it was a chance for the brothers to re-unite where they grew up for a night of fun, what was most important is giving back.

“That’s kind of what this whole night’s about, family, the community,” said Kelley. “I think it’s special that whatever we did that it was centered on giving back to the community.”

The concert benefitted three local charities: First Tee Augusta; 12 Bands of Christmas, and the John W. Kelley Endowment at Piedmont Augusta, an endowment named after their father.

“My father, he’s always been a big hero for me and my brothers and um you know and he’s got a really amazing legacy,” said Kelley. “It’s funny when I come back to this town I have so many people come up to me and say like ‘you dad’, he was a cardiologist, ‘helped save my grandfather’s life and I just think that you know he’s always been a hero for me.”

He said they chose these specific charities because of the impact these three things had on their childhoods.

“I grew up playing golf and music, same with my brothers you know,” said Kelley. “I think anytime you’ve been given a platform you can do a little good with it. I feel like I was really lucky and kind of right place at the right time and you know kind of have a moment with our band and give back and say thank you.”

The fundraising does not end with a concert, as there is also a golf tournament being hosted at Champions Retreat on Monday.

Kelley said this type of event was is something he and his brothers have wanted to host for years, but a busy band schedule and COVID-19 changed those plans.

“We had tried to do something like this probably six or seven years back and then my band Lady A went on tour,” said Kelley. “Then we had the pandemic and we were planning on doing it then and so it’s all about timing and it feels like it’s the right time and the support’s been amazing.”

Kelley said they did not have a specific fundraising goal and hopes to make it an annual event.

The brothers were later joined by their celebrity friends such as Darius Rucker, Randy Houser, actor Garrett Hedlund, and several others.

“I’ve got so many friends that are coming to support the cause,” said Kelley. “I mean I just think that’s so cool.”

“It really is a homecoming. I love coming back to this town,” said Kelley. “We grew up here in Augusta Georgia, so everything’s kind of coming back to the community.

