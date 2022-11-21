Augusta University students participate in cyber security competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new kind of career is bringing in a new generation of workers, here in Augusta and around the United States.

Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences competed in a competition with ten other colleges across the Southeast. Their goal was to show off their skills in cyber security.

“We kind of pretended to be hackers and break into the system and see what needed to be improved,” AU cyber security student Gavin McKean said.

It’s a competition unlike anything else and challenges even the most experienced students.

“It emphasizes being immersed and really role playing as a company,” AU cyber security student Eliana Lopez said.

It also gets students ready for the real world.

“As a pen testing team versus being a student, I think that heavier roleplay forces you to think like a professional and forces you to act differently than a normal college student,” Lopez said.

In a field that is rapidly growing, especially in Augusta, this is just another tool in the toolbox for success.

“They’re going to move forward as penetration testers in their career, once they graduate,” AU Director of Cyber Security Institute said. “They will have an appreciation for what this part of cybersecurity is even if they decide to go in a different direction.”

According to FY22, 161 degrees in computer and cyber sciences were handed out, more than double the 79 back in 2017.

