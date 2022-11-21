Augusta University honors longtime athletic director with court dedication

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -During halftime of the Fayetteville St., Augusta University basketball match, former athletic director Clint Bryant was recognized for his years of service to Jaguars Athletics.

The university unveiled ‘Clint L. Bryant Court’ at Christenberry Fieldhouse Sunday, a signature token to Bryant’s long resume of success.

“It’s all about the kids. I think 98% of our kids who finished their four years of athletic eligibility have graduated. And that’s what’s important. And that’s what life is all about. Giving some first time, students to come in to college and an opportunity to earn a degree. That’s what’s important. And over the years, that’s what’s been important to me,” Bryant said.

Bryant was the Jags head basketball coach for nine seasons, six of which current head coach Dip Metress (1989-1995) served under Bryant.

50 of Bryant’s former players joined in on the celebration, including Leon Brunson who was a member of Bryant’s last recruiting cycle as head coach. “He’s just phenomenal person. I’m just happy to say that he’s touched my life in so many different ways. And that can not only call them coach at any time, but also can call him a friend as well,” said Brunson.

Bryant’s name will now have a front row seat to the future. “Augusta University is not what it is today without Clint Brian. So it’s I’ve known him a long time. And I’m just I got some big shoes to fill here of course, but today is about him and I’m just glad to be a part of it,” said Ryan Erlacher, current athletic director at Augusta University.

The Jags handed Bryant one last gift, a win against the Broncos 70-54.

