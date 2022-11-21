Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year-old boy from Texas

Submit Photos/Videos
This photo shows Zachariah Sutton and Pamela Medlock.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for an abducted boy from Overton, Texas.

Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen with Pamela Medlock, 59, in a green Jeep Wrangler that has a Texas license plate, KLTV reported.

Zachariah is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white shoes.

Medlock is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

