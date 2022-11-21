Aiken County schools honor military families

Submit Photos/Videos
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County public schools encouraged students and staff to wear purple in celebration of the month for military families, on Friday.

A few years ago, the school district worked with South Carolina’s department of education to establish purple star school districts to encourage ‘military friendly’ standards, and the school district was the first in the state to be recognized with this distinction.

It’s important to recognize the men and women who serve our country, but sometimes we don’t think of the families and what they go through, moving from city to city or state to state. This is one way to show appreciation for those who didn’t necessarily sign up for a life in the military.

Clayton Dell, a student at North Augusta high, says, “we also help military kids, that is what brought me to Student to Student as a military child, even just a small thing.”

North Augusta High schools’ ‘Student 2 Student” members also held a purple pumpkin fundraiser after school and voted on which organization the proceeds will go to. The students chose ‘Operation Gratitude,’ which sends care packages overseas or wreaths across America.

