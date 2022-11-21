Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Aiken County deputies search for missing man

Kenneth Williams, 52
By Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing man.

Kenneth Williams, 52, was last seen on November 17 around 10 p.m. on Clearwater Road with a bicycle.

Williams is five foot five inches tall and weighs 106 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a black Georgia Bulldogs jacket, and a Georgia Bulldogs hat.

If anyone has any information about Williams, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

