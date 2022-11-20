Submit Photos/Videos
One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday Night.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the accident happened just after 9:00 p.m. on US Highway 301 near Elephant Road about a half mile south of Santee, South Carolina.

SCHP said the crash occurred when a Toyota SUV, that was travelling South on US 301, hit the back of a 2014 Jaguar XJR that was trying to turn right into a driveway. The two vehicles then ran off the right side of the road.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead, and the two people in the Jaguar were transported to Prisma Health after the accident occurred.

There is no information on that victim at this time, but News 12 has reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for more information.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we work to learn more about this crash.

