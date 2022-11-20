One man is dead after Glenn Hills shooting

Submit Photos/Videos
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Glenn Hills community on Sunday, November 20th.

At 12:01 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Tullicks Hill Rd. off Glenn Hills Dr. to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center ER where he died from his injuries, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. William McCarty.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available, including a suspect name or description.

News 12 will continue to follow this as it develops.

