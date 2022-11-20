Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

Two vehicle accident on US-301 kills one, injures two others
(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina.

The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

He says the Jaguar, carrying two passengers, attempted to make a right turn onto a private road when the SUV, carrying one person, hit the Jaguar in the rear, sending both cars off to the right of the road.

The driver of the SUV died, while the two others in the Jaguar were taken to Prisma Health Hospital.

News 12 will continue to follow this and update you on the identity of the deceased driver as details develop.

