Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper-30s and low to mid 40s as a result of cloud cover with afternoon highs only in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph helping to usher in drier and cooler air.

Cold high pressure centered over the central US Sunday night into Monday will bring back morning lows in the mid to upper 20s to start off the workweek. Highs Monday will be chilly in the mid-50s with winds turning out of the northeast between 3-8 mph. Rain looks possible next Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but most model guidance keeps rain totals below 0.25″. Temps will be warmer Wednesday into Thanksgiving with highs back in the mid-60s.

A stronger front is expected to move through the region Thanksgiving night into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front, which will impact when rain is possible, but we are looking at isolated chances for rainfall as we finish off the workweek. Keep it here for the latest updates over the next few days.

