Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving Week will get off to a pretty frigid start, as another arctic cold front passes through the region Sunday keeping highs in the 50s through Tuesday with low temperatures expected to drop deep into the 20s Sunday night into Monday morning. An area of moisture will stream in from the west Tuesday bringing clouds and a chance of rain late Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Dry weather and a gradual warming trend can be expected Wednesday through Black Friday, as temperatures return to near average for this time of year. Another frontal system could bring another chance of rain Friday.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be well below average in the middle 50s. Winds will be from the north at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night - Mostly clear, cold and frosty. Temperatures will fall from the lower 40s early in the evening into the middle 20s by sunrise Monday morning. Winds will be light from the north at 1 to 3 mph.

Monday - Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Winds from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Thanksgiving Day - Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with morning lows in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s.

