Washington-Wilkes football team loses to Schley County

WILKES, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington-Wilkes played and lost to Schley County on Friday night.

In the first quarter, the Wildcats are looking deep. Jay Can-ah-Zawa launches a beautiful ball to Kendall Sims that connection set the tone from the jump.

Schley County defeats Washington-Wilkes with the final scores of 58 to 14.

