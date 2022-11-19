Washington-Wilkes football team loses to Schley County
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILKES, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington-Wilkes played and lost to Schley County on Friday night.
Under the Lights: Week 14
In the first quarter, the Wildcats are looking deep. Jay Can-ah-Zawa launches a beautiful ball to Kendall Sims that connection set the tone from the jump.
Schley County defeats Washington-Wilkes with the final scores of 58 to 14.
