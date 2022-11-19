Thomson Bulldogs defeat the Cook Hornets, extending their winning streak

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Bulldogs were at the brickyard hosting the Cook Hornets for Friday night’s football game.

Thomson extends their winning streak to 11, defeating the hornets with a final score of 42 to 10.

Thomson extends their winning streak to 11 with another playoff win at home, the final score 42 to 10. In the first quarter, forcing cook to settle for a flag on their first possession.

Jontavis Curry receiving the ensuing kickoff, he works his way outside the numbers and hits the jets up the sideline, no one’s going catch Curry.

Thomson puts up seven without even running an offensive play making the score, 7 to 3. Next Bulldogs possession, Tre Jeffery gets his name called, sheding multiple defenders, and secures his reservation for six.

