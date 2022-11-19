Swainsboro County football team defeats Screven County

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In class 1A, we’ve got a battle between two more of our local teams, the Screven County Gamecocks and the undefeated Swainsboro Tigers.

The final score, Swainsboro 57, and Screven 13.

Swainsboro is off to a 10-0 start this season.

Kason Palmer, Swainsboro’s junior center, says, “This is the most fun I have ever had playing a sport I would say.”

Jakari Nobles, Swainsboro senior running back, says, “We’re the best right now in the state and nobody can beat us except for us.”

So far, this season Swainsboro has shutout 6 teams, and they’re looking to do more of the same.

Scott Roberts, Swainsboro’s head coach, says, “The thing I think that has made us the most successful is this is the most unselfish group of kids I have ever been around. They don’t care who gets the credit they just want to win.”

For the upperclassman, it’s about leading by example.

