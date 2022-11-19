Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

St. Joseph’s Catholic defeats Waegner-Salley football game

Under the Lights: Week 14 St. Joseph's Catholic 55, Wagener-Salley 8
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saint Joseph’s Catholic football team is taking on the Wagener-Salley War Eagles on Friday night.

Under the Lights: Week 14
In the first quarter, St. Joseph’s already up 6-0, Walker Wood takes it into the endzone making it 13-0.

In the second quarter, there was a direct snap to Cam Davis. He follows his blockers and the War Eagles get the score and the 2-point conversion, making the score 13-8.

Right before the half, the pitch goes to C.J. Johnson, he slips past a few defenders and goes all the way up the sideline for St. Joseph’s.

Wagener-Salley came up short, their final score 8 to St. Joseph’s score of 55, bringing their season to an end.

