James Brown Arena evacuated concert due to gas leak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Arena evacuated building during a concert due to a gas leak, on Friday night.

According to authorities, Richmond County deputies, Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene as everyone inside was being escorted out around 7:50 p.m.

Charlie Wilson & Friends were supposed to perform tonight at 8 p.m. according to the James Brown Arena.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.