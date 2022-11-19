James Brown Arena evacuated concert due to gas leak
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Arena evacuated building during a concert due to a gas leak, on Friday night.
According to authorities, Richmond County deputies, Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene as everyone inside was being escorted out around 7:50 p.m.
Charlie Wilson & Friends were supposed to perform tonight at 8 p.m. according to the James Brown Arena.
