Salvation Army Christmas Auction

James Brown Arena evacuated concert due to gas leak

The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Arena evacuated building during a concert due to a gas leak, on Friday night.

According to authorities, Richmond County deputies, Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene as everyone inside was being escorted out around 7:50 p.m.

Charlie Wilson & Friends were supposed to perform tonight at 8 p.m. according to the James Brown Arena.

