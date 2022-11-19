Harlem Bulldogs lose to Carver high school in Friday football game

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In class 3A, the Harlem Bulldogs are hosting a playoff game for the second week in a row.

The final score, Harlem Bulldogs 7, Carver 40 in Friday’s game.

The Bulldogs are rolling heading into round two of the playoffs, head coach Mark Boiter says the team is clicking in all areas but one in particular.

Boiter says, “We’ve just been able to play complete football, defense has been the difference for us this season overall.”

One of the main leaders on the defensive side is senior Matthew Williams, he makes stops constantly on the defensive side, instead of crediting himself, he gives all the credit to the ones beside him.

Williams says, “My teammates they go in and take players and distract them for me to come in and make the plays.”

Harlem has an eight game winning streak going into this game.

Williams says they have an added factor which allows the Bulldogs to have the edge.

“They have a lot of heart, some teams we play may have more talent than us, but our team we’ll always play until the end.”

As a senior with division one offers, there’s one thing he’s always going to remember about his time at Harlem, “It’s just the personalities of my teammates, they make everything fun and make it very enjoyable,” Williams says.

