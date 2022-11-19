Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather will last through the weekend, but it will be on the chilly side with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day with highs approaching 60 degrees Saturday, falling into the middle 50s for highs Sunday. Winds will be out of the west between 4 and 9 mph.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for Saturday, 11/19/2022.

Morning lows Sunday will be a little bit milder in the middle 30s, thanks to some overnight clouds along an arctic cold front that will pass through Sunday morning. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be very chilly behind the front with highs only in the middle 50s with winds from the northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Cold high pressure centered over the region Monday will bring mid to upper 20s into the area to start off the workweek. Highs Monday will be chilly in the middle 50s. Rain is possible next Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but most model guidance keeps rain totals below 0.25″. A modest warm up heads our way Wednesday into Thursday with highs back in the mid-60s.

A stronger front is expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front, which will impact when rain is possible. Currently, we think the best chance of rain will be on Black Friday when highs will be in the lower to middle 60s, depending how much rain we get. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

