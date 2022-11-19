Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Burke County deputies saved two children in hostage situation

We're learning more about what type of training allowed deputies in burke county to save two children being held hostage during a standoff this week.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies saved two children being held hostage this week.

According to authorities, the deputies saved the two children who were being held hostage during a standoff. We talked to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about what training deputies go through to deal with high-stakes cases like this one.

MORE | Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

Williams says, “I’ve always relied heavily on training. The state only requires 20 hours of training and education, but I require 60 hours.” Williams runs an 8-week program requiring incoming officers to ride with a season law enforcement officer who has the right values, morality, requisite, knowledge, skills and abilities.

The officers rotate through three different field leaders who watch and grade on daily performance of learning the law, how to properly fire a gun, protect themselves and protect the community.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

Latest News

Broad Street Art Sculpture Trail moves to Riverwatch.
Broad Street Art sculpture trail moves to the Riverwalk
We're learning more about what type of training allowed deputies in burke county to save two...
Burke County
The longer you wait to shop, the cheaper the prices might be.
What the Tech: the longer you wait, the lower the prices
Now is not the time to buy certain gifts for the holidays.
What the Tech: Black Friday Bargains