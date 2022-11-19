Burke County deputies saved two children in hostage situation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies saved two children being held hostage this week.

According to authorities, the deputies saved the two children who were being held hostage during a standoff. We talked to Sheriff Alfonzo Williams about what training deputies go through to deal with high-stakes cases like this one.

Williams says, “I’ve always relied heavily on training. The state only requires 20 hours of training and education, but I require 60 hours.” Williams runs an 8-week program requiring incoming officers to ride with a season law enforcement officer who has the right values, morality, requisite, knowledge, skills and abilities.

The officers rotate through three different field leaders who watch and grade on daily performance of learning the law, how to properly fire a gun, protect themselves and protect the community.

