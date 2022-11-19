Broad Street Art sculpture trail moves to the Riverwalk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sculpture trail along Broad Street is getting a new look soon. Members of the Greater Augusta Arts Council say you only have a couple more weeks to see them all.

Pax Bobrow, project manager for Greater Augusta Arts Council, says, “They are on loan to the City of Augusta, for two years and then they get sent back and a new round of sculptures come in.”

Not only will they be replaced, they will also be moved to the area near the Riverwalk and the Fifth Street Bridge as the city prepares to make changes to Broad Street.

Leaders with Destination Augusta say, they’re hopeful it encourages locals and visitors alike to explore all areas of downtown.

Vice President of Destination Augusta, Lindsay Fruchtl, says, “We want people to enjoy Broad Street and all the restaurants and shops we have, but there’s so many other areas of downtown to explore.”

“We’re a cornerstone of economic growth in the community by supporting all the economic development of the city.” Bobrow says.

According to the most recent data collected by the arts council, it’s a more than $44 million-dollar industry and maintains more than 1,000 local jobs.

No matter it’s about the economic development or the entertainment factor, both say the arts are a key part of the city.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.