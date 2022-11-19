Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Augusta Prep football team loses to Gatewood High

Tune into WRDW News 12 at 11 p.m.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Prep Cavaliers hosted their first playoff game since 2018 against Gatewood, on Friday night.

Under the Lights: Week 14
Under the Lights: Week 14

The final score, Gatewood 38, Augusta Prep 27.

Starting off #10 gets the ball and drives right through the defense gaining a couple of yards.

Tyon Waiters sees an opening and he takes it, scoring a touchdown for Augusta Prep in the first quarter.

