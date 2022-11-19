Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena
A car wreck causes drivers to be transported to hospital for injuries on Friday night.
Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway
Destiny Thomas
This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’

Latest News

Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022....
UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy
The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt has been canceled.
Missing Wyoming girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
St. Joseph's Catholic versus Wagener-Salley football game
Under the Lights: St. Joseph's Catholic versus Wagener-Salley
Barnwell versus Andrew Jackson
Under the Lights: Barnwell versus Andrew Jackson