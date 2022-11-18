Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

What the Tech: the longer you wait, the lower the prices

Now is not the time to buy certain gifts for the holidays. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just days away, if you can hold off, you might save the most.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now is not the time to buy certain gifts for the holidays. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just days away, if you can hold off, you might save the most.

Our consumer technology reporter, Jamey Tucker, did some digging to find out which tech gadgets will likely drop as much as a hundred dollars by Friday.

Most amazon products will drop to their lowest prices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon increases prices in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so once the sales begin the savings are more impressive.

While these price comparisons are at Amazon, other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, will match the low price.

Use Camel-Camel-Camel to compare what things cost now to what they cost last Black Friday weekend.

\water and vacuum-sealed bags to cook anything to a precise temperature. This one was about $200 last year, but is $139 currently, and will drop even more on Black Friday weekend. The duo that includes an air fryer is $149 right now. it dropped to just under $100 last black friday. on prime day this year, dropped to $89. Aerogarden, a hydroponic gadget that grows vegetables, herbs, and flowers is usually around $150. Last Black Friday it dropped to $80. the kindle paperwhite is $149 now, on amazon prime day last month, it dropped to $100, its lowest price ever.

