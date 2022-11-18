Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Richmond County leaders to look at expanding early voting

By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Facing requests from elected officials to expand early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, the Richmond County Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting Monday.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face off in the Dec. 6 runoff after the election a few days ago produced no winner.

MORE | Judge rules Saturday early voting will be allowed in runoff

Early voting right now is set to begin Nov. 28.

The board has been asked to expand early voting from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, and that would include a day of Sunday voting.

Saturday early voting has also been a hot topic. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said state law wouldn’t allow Saturday voting in this runoff. That led to a lawsuit, and a judge ruled Friday that Saturday voting would be allowed.

The Richmond County Board of Elections’ meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Monday in Conference Room 292 at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building 535 Telfair St.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

Latest News

Fist bump
S.C. leaders look at the future of state’s workforce
David Ralston
Memorial services set for longtime Georgia House speaker
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga.
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don’t signal problems
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
UPDATE: Judge rules Saturday voting will be allowed before Senate runoff in Georgia