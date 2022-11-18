Richmond County leaders to look at expanding early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Facing requests from elected officials to expand early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff, the Richmond County Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting Monday.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will face off in the Dec. 6 runoff after the election a few days ago produced no winner.

Early voting right now is set to begin Nov. 28.

The board has been asked to expand early voting from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, and that would include a day of Sunday voting.

Saturday early voting has also been a hot topic. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said state law wouldn’t allow Saturday voting in this runoff. That led to a lawsuit, and a judge ruled Friday that Saturday voting would be allowed .

The Richmond County Board of Elections’ meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Monday in Conference Room 292 at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building 535 Telfair St.

