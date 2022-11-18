Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

Latest News

Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Debate dud | Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker won’t meet before runoff
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
Morning Mix
[FULL] Morning Mix- Vaping dangers, Clubhou.se, Laney Walker Bethlehem fest and more