Memorial services set for longtime Georgia House speaker

By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple memorial services have been scheduled for Rep. David Ralston, who died earlier this week.

The Republican from Blue Ridge died just a few days after he stepped down as House speaker, a position he’d held since 2010. He cited health reasons for giving up the post.

These observances are scheduled:

  • 11 a.m. Nov. 22 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23: Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the Georgia Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW in Atlanta
  • 2-7 p.m. Nov. 25: Visitation at Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton St. in Ellijay
  • 2-7 p.m. Nov. 26: Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive in Blue Ridge
  • 1 p.m. Nov. 27: Funeral service at Fannin County High School performing arts center, 1 Rebel Circle in Blue Ridge

