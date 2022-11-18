Submit Photos/Videos
Judge to decide whether Saturday voting is allowed in Georgia’s Senate runoff

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election two and a half weeks away, a Fulton County judge will hear arguments Friday as to whether early voting will be allowed the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Warnock for Georgia campaign, and the Democratic Party of Georgia sued in Fulton County Superior Court earlier this week after Georgia election officials announced that Saturday voting wouldn’t be an option in the runoff because of a state law that prohibits Saturday early voting within two days before a state holiday, which in this case, is Thanksgiving.

ELECTION 2022 | Runoff early-voting dates and times for metro Atlanta

Democrats argue that the law doesn’t apply to runoff elections.

Judge Thomas A. Cox, Jr. will hear the case Friday at 11 a.m.

Election day in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Rafael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is scheduled for Dec. 6.

