Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Have you seen those 2 Augusta robbery suspects?

Joquel Downs and Erin Vsetis Smith
Joquel Downs and Erin Vsetis Smith(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery.

The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road.

The suspects were identified as:

  • Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
  • Erin Vsetis Smith, 23, described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Authorities released photos of both.

Both suspects were last seen in the 1900 block of Murphy Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about either suspect is urged to contact Investigator Ananias Reese or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1080.

Callers can remain anonymous.

