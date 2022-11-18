Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area

The Laney Walker Heritage Festival will be taking place this weekend. Learn about what it is and why it's important.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods.

The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd.

The festival started in 2008, according to Augusta Housing and Community director Hawthorne Welcher Jr.

MORE | Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups

“The Commission of Augusta made a commitment to transform, not only bring back a community, but they want to transform a community back into a thriving community,” he said.

He said his department has worked with various partners over the past 12 or13 years on a variety of projects, from affordable housing to workforce housing, to market-rate housing.

“Now we’re actually in the process of supporting the small-business developer,” he said.

So this is an opportunity to showcase some of those small business partnerships like food trucks and vendors, he said.

“It’s going to be a grand time,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

Latest News

Langley First Baptist Church is donating to the 2022 Samaritan's Purse Shoe Box Ministry and...
Aiken County church donates thousands of gifts to children
Aiken "One Table" made a return after a two-year hiatus.
In Aiken, ‘One Table’ event brings the community together
A close-up of some of the lights on display at Evans Towne Center Park.
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
Ameesha Butler
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for teaching