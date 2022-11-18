Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Debate dud | Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fail to confirm participation

‘Disappointed’ Atlanta Press Club says neither candidate agreed to debate by the TV production deadline
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series has canceled its Georgia U.S. Senate runoff debate scheduled to air live on Georgia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

The decision was made after neither Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker committed to debating before the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting’s production deadline.

“The Atlanta Press Club believes debating is an important part of any election as a way to help voters contrast where the candidates stand on issues important to them,” said Ken Foskett, Atlanta Press Club board chair. “We are disappointed neither candidate confirmed participation in the debate.”

Walker and Warnock are facing each other in a runoff on Dec. 6 that will determine whether Democrats will have a 51-seat Senate majority or a 50-50 split with the GOP.

The two candidates met in only one debate before the Nov. 8 midterms, one that was hosted not by the press club but by Nexstar in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions follow death of school board election winner
Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
This was the scene on Nov. 17, 2022, after a five-hour standoff about 500 feet from the Burke...
Fugitive dad used kids as shields in standoff, authorities say
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Judge to decide whether Saturday voting is allowed in Georgia’s Senate runoff
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene is 1st Georgia U.S. rep to endorse Donald Trump
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks in Augusta on Nov. 14, 2022.
Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff
South Carolina's State House
S.C. lawmakers suing schools over allegations of critical race theory