Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Coldest temps of the season into early Friday. Dry the rest of the week with well below normal temperatures.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this evening will quickly drop into the 30s before midnight and then bottom out in the mid to upper 20s by daybreak Friday. Winds will be light and variable overnight and skies will be clear which will help temperatures drop quickly.

Morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected Friday. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets! Sunshine and chilly highs in the mid-50s stick around during the day Friday. Winds will be light and variable during the day less than 10 mph.

Staying dry this weekend with temperatures remaining below average. Morning lows Saturday will be near 30 and afternoon highs will stay in the upper 50s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph most of the weekend.

Next Monday looks dry with cold temperatures in the upper 20s early in the morning and highs only in the mid-50s. Rain looks possible next Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Most model guidance pushes the rain out by Thanksgiving on Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

