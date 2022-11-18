Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few high level clouds will stream into the region this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be cold this evening in the 40s and 30s for high school football games. Protect your sensitive outdoor plants and pets again tonight! Temperatures late tonight will be dropping back below freezing, but not as cold as Friday morning. Morning lows around sunrise Saturday should be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Staying dry this weekend with temperatures remaining below average. Morning lows Saturday will be near 30 and afternoon highs will stay in the upper 50s. Motly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold high pressure centered over the region Monday will bring back morning lows in the mid to upper 20s to start off the workweek. Highs Monday will be chilly in the mid-50s. Rain looks possible next Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through the region, but most model guidance keeps rain totals below 0.25″. Temps will be warmer Wednesday into Thursday with highs back in the mid-60s.

A stronger front is expected to move through the region Thursday into Friday. Models are not agreeing on the timing of the front, which will impact when rain is possible. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

