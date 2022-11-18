Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Commit to Quit’ campaign aims to reduce lung cancer

By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Lung Association is hoping to reduce the number of people dying from lung cancer with its ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign.

The goal is to encourage people to quit smoking. Activists held an event at Augusta University to spread awareness about the dangers of both traditional and electronic cigarettes.

MORE | New facility boosts quality of cancer care at AU Health

“We want to encourage people to quit. Not just for a day, but for a lifetime. The reason that’s important is that tobacco use and second-hand smoking exposure are the leading causes of illness as well as cancer,” said Christine O’Meara, community outreach coordinator at Georgia Cancer Cancer.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrique Robinson
At 20, school board election winner ‘had the whole world in front of him’
James Mock
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
Tyrique Robinson
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
Hot dogs
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
This was the scene after a five-hour standoff just 500 feet from the Burke County Sheriff's...
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County

Latest News

Georgia Cancer Center 'Commit to Quit'
Georgia Cancer Center 'Commit to Quit'
Eric Parker
‘God wasn’t through with me’: Coach opens up about medical emergency
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
Thanksgiving comes a week early with Feast Before the Feast
Edgefield County
Edgefield County school leaders decide to keep modified calendar