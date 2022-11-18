‘Commit to Quit’ campaign aims to reduce lung cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Lung Association is hoping to reduce the number of people dying from lung cancer with its ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign.

The goal is to encourage people to quit smoking. Activists held an event at Augusta University to spread awareness about the dangers of both traditional and electronic cigarettes.

“We want to encourage people to quit. Not just for a day, but for a lifetime. The reason that’s important is that tobacco use and second-hand smoking exposure are the leading causes of illness as well as cancer,” said Christine O’Meara, community outreach coordinator at Georgia Cancer Cancer.

