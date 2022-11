Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23.

Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.

The vouchers are valid at any grocery store that accepts manufacturers coupons, including Publix and Kroger.

“We are grateful for our donors and would like to show our gratitude by providing the centerpiece for their Thanksgiving meals,” said Renita Carroll, director of community resources for Shepeard.

Interested donors can visit one of the Shepeard Blood Centers or Shepeard Mobile Blood Drive locations listed below:

Nov. 19

Shepeard Augusta Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shepeard Evans Center, 4329 Washington Road, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shepeard Aiken Center, 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fresh Market, Aiken, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lincolnton Community Center, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 20

Shepeard Evans Center, 4329 Washington Road, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart, Richland Avenue, Aiken, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greater Faith Fellowship, Aiken, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 21

Shepeard Augusta Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shepeard Evans Center, 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Shepeard Dublin Center, 122 S. Jefferson St., 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kroger, Dublin, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waynesboro Mennonite School, Waynesboro, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 22

Shepeard Augusta Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shepeard Evans Center, 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Shepeard Aiken Center, 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shepeard Dublin Center, 122 S. Jefferson Street, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

TV 35, 717 E Jackson St., Dublin, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KJ’s Market, Clearwater, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aiken Technical College, Graniteville, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart, Sweetwater Square, North Augusta, 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Grovetown Kroger Shopping Plaza, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 23

Shepeard Augusta Center, 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shepeard Evans Center, 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Shepeard Aiken Center, 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shepeard Dublin Center, 122 S. Jefferson Street, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ingles, Louisville, GA, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KJ’s Shopping Center, Edgefield, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart, Dublin, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Papa John’s, North Augusta, 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

