Salvation Army Christmas Auction

Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

May Park Community Center, Augusta
May Park Community Center, Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night.

The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

MORE | Latest forecast from News 12 First Alert team

Registration will be between 5 and 9 p.m. Sunday, and guests must be inside the facility by 9 p.m.

Guests must bring valid identification, masks are required and no weapons are allowed.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, daytime warming shelters are at:

  • Bernie Ward Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road
  • Blythe Center, 3129 Highway 88, Blythe
  • Carrie J. Mays Center, 1014 11th Ave.
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way
  • Henry H. Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road
  • May Park, 622 Fourth St
  • McBean Center, 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.
  • Sand Hills Center, 2540 Wheeler Road
  • Warren Road Center, 300 Warren Road
  • W.T. Johnson Center, 1606 Hunter Street
  • McDuffie Wood Center, 3134 Old McDuffie Road

