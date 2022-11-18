Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night.

The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

Registration will be between 5 and 9 p.m. Sunday, and guests must be inside the facility by 9 p.m.

Guests must bring valid identification, masks are required and no weapons are allowed.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, daytime warming shelters are at:

Bernie Ward Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road

Blythe Center, 3129 Highway 88, Blythe

Carrie J. Mays Center, 1014 11th Ave.

Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry H. Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

May Park, 622 Fourth St

McBean Center, 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.

Sand Hills Center, 2540 Wheeler Road

Warren Road Center, 300 Warren Road

W.T. Johnson Center, 1606 Hunter Street

McDuffie Wood Center, 3134 Old McDuffie Road

