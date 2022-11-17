Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: U.S. Postal Service helps you thwart mail thieves

You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s faster than running up and stealing a package off the porch.

In seconds, someone can pull up, grab what’s in the mailbox and take off. Doorbell cameras won’t even spot them, and you wouldn’t know what’s been stolen.

MORE | USPS cautions against using blue mailboxes during holiday season

Unless you sign up for the U.S. Postal Service’s “informed delivery” service. It’s an easy way to see what’s coming to your mailbox even before it gets there.

To sign up, go to https://www.usps.com and look for “informed delivery.” Follow the directions to sign up.

You’ll have to supply your name, address and email address, and you’ll be asked to verify you are who you say you are and live at the address.

MORE | Postal Service looking for helpers for Operation Santa

Once approved, you’ll receive an email each morning with photos of every piece of standard mail to be delivered that day. If you’re missing a piece of mail, you can report it was not delivered with a few clicks.

The Postal Service says more than 51 million people have signed up and use informed delivery.

